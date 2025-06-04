Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing AI Overviews at the bottom of the page. Google Discover is testing AI generated summaries. Google is testing clickable page includes links. Bing Ads has a new shopping bag test. Bing is testing a list view for people also ask. And Microsoft has a new Ads Liasion, Navah Hopkins.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Today - June 4th
Google Search ranking volatility is heating up today, June 4th. Many of the tools and some of the chatter within the SEO community are showing signs of a Google ranking update of some sorts. Again, Google has not confirmed an update since the March 2025 core update but we've seen volatility since then almost every week.
-
Google Tests AI Overviews At Bottom Of Search Results Page
We generally see the AI Overviews show at the top of the Google search results page, I mean, it is an overview, so you'd expect them at the top. But we've seen them show up in the middle of the search results, sometimes even in position two. Now we are seeing examples of them showing at the botton of the search results page.
-
Google Discover Testing Generative AI Summaries
Google is now testing summarizing the stories listed on Google Discover with generative AI. Some are calling this adding AI Overviews to Google Discover, which I guess is about the same thing. Of course, publishers may be worried that these AI summaries will reduce clicks from Google Discover.
-
Google Search Results Snippets Tests Clickable Page Includes
You may remember the page includes search result snippet in Google Search. Well, now Google is testing making those clickable links that go to more search results.
-
Navah Hopkins Is Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison
Navah Hopkins, someone I have quoted here countless times, and a super respected member of the PPC community, is now the Ads Liaison for Microsoft Advertising. Navah wrote on LinkedIn, "I could not be more excited to announce I am joining Microsoft Advertising as the Ads Liaison!"
-
Bing Ads Bag Icon Tests On Shop Now Button
Microsoft is testing putting a shopping bag icon on its "Shop Now" Bing Ads layout. I cannot replicate this but normally Bing shows a button that says "Shop Now" and that is it, but in this test, Bing is adding a bag icon before the "Shop Now" text.
-
Bing Tests New People Also Ask List View
Microsoft is testing a new layout in Bing for the people also ask section. Instead of the carousel card format, Bing is testing more of a list view with the ability to expand the details.
-
Sergey Brin Playing With Veo At Google I/O
Here is a photo of Sergey Brin, Google's co-founder, messing around with Veo at the Google I/O playground from the other week. It is cool to see him trying these things out with the attendees at the event.
Feedback:
