Microsoft is testing a new layout in Bing for the people also ask section. Instead of the carousel card format, Bing is testing more of a list view with the ability to expand the details.
Khushal Bherwani spotted this first and posted about it on X and after some time, I was finally able to replicate it.
This is the new list view (closed):
This is the new list view (open):
Here is the old or current design for the Bing people also ask:
I personally like the list view better, seems cleaner and less cluttered.
Posted this on starting feb - @rustybrick https://t.co/J2diIIkFzt— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 4, 2025
Forum discussion at X.