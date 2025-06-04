Microsoft is testing a new layout in Bing for the people also ask section. Instead of the carousel card format, Bing is testing more of a list view with the ability to expand the details.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this first and posted about it on X and after some time, I was finally able to replicate it.

This is the new list view (closed):

This is the new list view (open):

Here is the old or current design for the Bing people also ask:

I personally like the list view better, seems cleaner and less cluttered.

