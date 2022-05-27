Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is now showing fewer sitelinks for each snippet, possibly. Google Maps shows justifications in the map interface. Google Ads will disallow some skin lightening products. Google said noindexed pages with canonicals may or may not pass signals. Google is testing a new lighter search bar. And my weekly SEO video recap is out and I talk more about the core updates and volatility over the past week or so.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google May Core Update, Google Ranking Tremors Galore, Google Marketing Live Ad News & More
After over six months of waiting, we finally got a new Google broad core update, the May 2022 core update, I discuss some of what we are seeing early on...
- Google Maps Mobile Showing Justifications On The Map
Google is now showing justifications directly in the Google Maps mobile interface and app for businesses that you might be interested in. Justifications are basically reviews or comments about the business that Google might think you want to see overlayed.
- Google Displaying Less Sitelinks For The Past Couple Months
The other day, I reported on Search Engine Land that Google seems to be showing fewer sitelinks in the search snippets. Not that Google is showing sitelinks less often in general, but rather that I cannot find any sitelinks that are made up of 6 links and I am more often finding 2 or 4 sitelinks in a snippet.
- Do No-Indexed Pages With Canonical To New Page Pass Google Signals?
Kenichi Suzuki asked Google's John Mueller an SEO question that got an interesting response. The question was "I'm curious about this thread. If page A has noindex and rel=canonical pointing to Page B, are the signals of A transferred to B?" John replied, "I don't think that's defined."
- Google Tests Search Bar Menu Links In Box Button Like Interface
Google Search is testing a new design for the search bar menu items, where Google shows images, videos, news, etc under the search bar. Instead of the normal links with icons, Google is testing shading them in blue and grayish background button like colors.
- Google Ads To Prohibit Some Skin Lightening Products
Google Ads will prohibit some skin lightening products starting in June 2020. Any skin lightening product that imply the superiority of one skin tone over another will not be allowed to advertise on Google Ads.
- Google Failte Fest Event?
I am not sure what this is, but you can see a booth set up at the Google office in Dublin that says Fáiltefest. Failte Fest seems like an event for culture, live music & entertainment but the company
Other Great Search Threads:
- DDG Browser Partners With Microsoft and Its Ad System, WebmasterWorld
- Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Takeover Bid, WebmasterWorld
- Ohio court rules Google could be common carrier that can be regulated, WebmasterWorld
- You're essentially diluting your content like that, just like you could by splitting all blog posts across 100 pages. You can do it, but I can't imagine a situation where you'd ge, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEO reporting to impress: How to successfully report your SEO process, efforts and result
- 9 ways to become an SEO problem-solver
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Where to Find Outbound Click Data in Google Analytics 4?, Analytics Mania
Industry & Business
- Tech Industry Groups Are Watering Down Attempts at Privacy Regulation, One State at a Time, The Markup
- Google Australia’s tax bill just $85 million despite profit rise, The Sydney Morning Herald
Links & Content Marketing
- Do You Really Need To Measure Your Content's Impact on Brand Value? [Rose-Colored Glasses], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 4 recent SERP changes impacting organic ecommerce performance, DAC
- FAQPage Rich Results Weather Report May 2022, Schema App
- Organic Search as a Marketing Channel: How Should Marketers Think About SEO in 2022?, Deepcrawl
- 5 Surprising SEO Test Results — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
PPC
- PPC Analysis: 4 Expert Tips for Conducting an Impactful PPC Analysis, Databox Blog
- How to Successfully Set Up Sales Promotion Campaigns?, PPC Expo
Other Search
- Chrome 103 Beta: Early Navigation Hints, a Host of Completed Origin Trials, and More, Chromium Blog
- Chrome begins showing interactive tutorial for Tab Groups, Chrome Unboxed
- How Google helped me live the dream at the Winter Games, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.