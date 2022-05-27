Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is now showing fewer sitelinks for each snippet, possibly. Google Maps shows justifications in the map interface. Google Ads will disallow some skin lightening products. Google said noindexed pages with canonicals may or may not pass signals. Google is testing a new lighter search bar. And my weekly SEO video recap is out and I talk more about the core updates and volatility over the past week or so.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Where to Find Outbound Click Data in Google Analytics 4?, Analytics Mania

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

New UK Hotel Opens With Google Nest Hub in Every Room, Voicebot

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.