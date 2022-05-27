Google Ads To Prohibit Some Skin Lightening Products

Google Ads will prohibit some skin lightening products starting in June 2020. Any skin lightening product that imply the superiority of one skin tone over another will not be allowed to advertise on Google Ads.

Google posted this new rule over here stating "In June, Google will update the Dangerous and Derogatory policy under the Inappropriate Content section to enforce against the promotion of skin lightening products that imply the superiority of one skin tone over another. These products will be prohibited under enforcement guidance."

Google is warning advertisers who promote such products to remove those ads before June 30, 2022. So you have until the end of June to remove it or Google will remove those ads for you.

This policy will soon be added to the Inappropriate Content Google Ads policy in June. This policy is about Google saying how they "value diversity and respect for others, and we strive to avoid offending users, so we don’t allow ads or destinations that display shocking content or promote hatred, intolerance, discrimination, or violence."

Forum discussion at Twitter.