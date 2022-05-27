Google Failte Fest Event?

May 27, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Failte Fest Event

I am not sure what this is, but you can see a booth set up at the Google office in Dublin that says Fáiltefest. Failte Fest seems like an event for culture, live music & entertainment but the company that was set up is a hiring agency? Anyway, it is cool to see these things happening at Google offices again.

This was shared on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Massages Are Back In Business
 
blog comments powered by Disqus