Google Failte Fest Event?

I am not sure what this is, but you can see a booth set up at the Google office in Dublin that says Fáiltefest. Failte Fest seems like an event for culture, live music & entertainment but the company that was set up is a hiring agency? Anyway, it is cool to see these things happening at Google offices again.

This was shared on Instagram.

