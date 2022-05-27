Do No-Indexed Pages With Canonical To New Page Pass Google Signals?

May 27, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Kenichi Suzuki asked Google's John Mueller an SEO question that got an interesting response. The question was "I'm curious about this thread. If page A has noindex and rel=canonical pointing to Page B, are the signals of A transferred to B?" John replied, "I don't think that's defined."

Here are those tweets:

You'd think the answer would be something Google has defined? I mean, you'd think a noindex on page A that has a canonical to page B, would not pass signals? I mean, doesn't Google have to index the page to see the canonical and then it also has to index the page to see the noindex. But still, wouldn't that cancel out everything?

I guess it depends on other factors. Maybe sometimes google will pass the signals on those pages and sometimes not?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

