Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing link icon boxes with anchors in the search results. Google is testing removing the site name from the search results. Google is also testing light blue links. IndexNow now works with product schema and Shopify and Amazon will use it. Google Ads has new performance explanations within its graphs. Google AdSense deprecated its account level controls for non personalized ads. Microsoft is hiring creators to promote Copilot Search in Bing.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Tests Link Icon Box With Anchor Feature
Google is testing a new link feature in the search results, it is in the form of a link box, in the search result snippet, that when you click on it, it anchors you down on the page to a specific portion of that text.
-
Google Tests Removing Site Names From Search Results
Google is testing removing the site names from the search result snippets and just showing the site's URL at the top - title link - position of the snippet.
-
Google Tests Search Results Links In Light Blue Cyan Again
Google is once again testing a light blue color, cyan, for its title links in the search results. Google tested this on and off quite a lot over the years, but Google is testing it again.
-
IndexNow Works With Product Schema; Shopify & Soon Amazon
Microsoft Bing announced some interesting updates for IndexNow including how it works now with product schema and that Shopify now supports it and soon Amazon will. This will help Bing and search engines that use IndexNow have more accurate and up-to-date products for their shopping results and shopping ads.
-
Google Ads Graphs Gain Embedded Performance Explanations
Google Ads has added explanations for your performance changes directly in the charts and graphs in your Google Ads console. You can click the highlighed section of the graph to see explanations for your performance changes, like cost increases or decreases.
-
Google AdSense Drops Account Level Control For Non Personalized Ads
Google announced it has deprecated the Account level control for non personalized ads within Google AdSense's settings in privacy and messaging. Instead, Google said "use the IAB TCF framework for collecting and communicating users' consent decisions in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland."
-
Microsoft Partners With Creators To Promote Copilot Search in Bing
Microsoft's Jordi Ribas announced they are partnering with creators to showcase how they use Copilot Search in Bing. Copilot Search in Bing was launched in early April, as its new AI powered search feature.
-
Google France I'm Feeling Lucky Door Sign
Outside the Google France office, by the door, is a sign with the number of the address plus it says "I'm Feeling Lucky." Yes, it is in the Google colors.
