Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing link icon boxes with anchors in the search results. Google is testing removing the site name from the search results. Google is also testing light blue links. IndexNow now works with product schema and Shopify and Amazon will use it. Google Ads has new performance explanations within its graphs. Google AdSense deprecated its account level controls for non personalized ads. Microsoft is hiring creators to promote Copilot Search in Bing.

