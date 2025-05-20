Google AdSense Drops Account Level Control For Non Personalized Ads

May 20, 2025
Google AdSense

Google Adsense Ads People

Google announced it has deprecated the Account level control for non personalized ads within Google AdSense's settings in privacy and messaging. Instead, Google said "use the IAB TCF framework for collecting and communicating users' consent decisions in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland."

Google wrote:

Ad choice control ("Choosing the type of ad you want to show") is deprecated and has been removed from the European message settings in Privacy & messaging. We encourage you to use the IAB TCF framework for collecting and communicating users' consent decisions in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland. If you wish to serve some users personalized ads, and other users non-personalized ads, AdSense asynchronous ad tags offer publishers a way to trigger the serving of non-personalized ads on a per-page basis. Learn more about ads personalization settings in Google’s publisher ad tags.

I am not sure how much action you all need to take here but I wanted to give you a heads up, if you missed this announcement.

Forum discussion at X.

 

