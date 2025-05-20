Google Ads has added explanations for your performance changes directly in the charts and graphs in your Google Ads console. You can click the highlighed section of the graph to see explanations for your performance changes, like cost increases or decreases.

This change was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about it on LinkedIn - he wrote, "You can now click on highlighted sections of your performance graph (like a spike in cost or a drop in conversions) and get contextual explanations, right from the graph view."

Here is his screenshot:

According to Thomas, clicking on the chart will open explanations that will show you:

Different changes in your campaign: here cost, clicks, average CPC

Summary of the cost increase: Search interest changes

Summary of the non-driver of the cost increase: not caused by bid changes, not caused by bid limits, not caused by bid strategy changes

Deep-dive into the Search interest increase: Search category with changes in cost and search volume.

Changes of Ad Groups: Cost chages and related metrics

Changes in campaign's keyword: keyword with the highest cost and related metrics

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.