Microsoft's Jordi Ribas announced they are partnering with creators to showcase how they use Copilot Search in Bing. Copilot Search in Bing was launched in early April, as its new AI powered search feature.

Jordi Ribas said on X:

We’ve been partnering with creators to show how they’re using Copilot Search in Bing. It’s been fun to see how they harness the capabilities to spark discovery and uncover new information, like Carlos Deloye Harris Jr. planning a summer trip to Thailand in minutes. Feel free to give it a try.

Here is one of those videos - that he embedded:

