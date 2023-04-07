Google Local Search Tests New Placement For Request Quote Buttons

Apr 7, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Google Contractor Quotes

Google is testing new placements for the request a quote feature in the local search results. I am not sure how new this is, but Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert, said it was new, and I trust her.

She said on Twitter that she is "seeing a new placement for the request a quote feature on Google Business Profiles."

Here is her screenshot from the local business listing in Google:

click for full size

Here is how it looks in the local search results listing, note, I can see this myself, so it seems to be live:

click for full size

I believe Google first added these request quote buttons back in 2019 and back then, it looked a bit different.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

