Google Local Search Tests New Placement For Request Quote Buttons

Google is testing new placements for the request a quote feature in the local search results. I am not sure how new this is, but Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert, said it was new, and I trust her.

She said on Twitter that she is "seeing a new placement for the request a quote feature on Google Business Profiles."

Here is her screenshot from the local business listing in Google:

Here is how it looks in the local search results listing, note, I can see this myself, so it seems to be live:

I believe Google first added these request quote buttons back in 2019 and back then, it looked a bit different.

Forum discussion at Twitter.