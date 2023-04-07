Google Local Pack Displays Booked Reservations

Google has let you book reservations within the local pack and via Google Assistant for a while now. But what may be new is that Google may show you if you have already booked reservations in the local pack, if you booked those reservations using the reserve with Google feature.

Krystal Taing spotted this the other day and shared a screenshot of it on Twitter. She said, "First time seeing a personal reservation (via reserve with google) display on a GBP listing."

The screenshot above shows she has a reservation booked at this restaurant for a party of 5.

I think that is pretty cool, don't you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.