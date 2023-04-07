Google Tests Slider Buttons For Product Result Thumbnail Images

When you see product results in the Google Search results, sometimes on mouse over, the images will rotate when there are more than one product image available. Google is testing giving searchers the ability to click to the next image, as opposed to the image automatically sliding by itself.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter of this new click to slide product image feature in Google Search:

Here is how it normally behaves, without any buttons to click to the next or previous image:

Here are video casts from Khushal and Punit:

Adding new update - G now added manually slide ( arrow) by users in the same. pic.twitter.com/8hvky5eEUe — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 13, 2023

I see why they do this automatically and not require the click.

Forum discussion at Twitter.