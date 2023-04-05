Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat got an upgrade that reduces the chances it won't create something and also a reduction in disengagements. Bing also has rolled out AI stories in the search results. Google's John Mueller posted more about using AI to write content, he doesn't seem to be a fan. Google is testing auto-expanding maps in the search results, it is a bit weird. I posted the big Google webmaster report for April. And I am going offline for Passover tonight (Wednesday night) through Saturday night - there will be scheduled stories, newsletters and a video over the next two days but they were all pre-written/recorded.

