Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2023

Apr 5, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat got an upgrade that reduces the chances it won't create something and also a reduction in disengagements. Bing also has rolled out AI stories in the search results. Google's John Mueller posted more about using AI to write content, he doesn't seem to be a fan. Google is testing auto-expanding maps in the search results, it is a bit weird. I posted the big Google webmaster report for April. And I am going offline for Passover tonight (Wednesday night) through Saturday night - there will be scheduled stories, newsletters and a video over the next two days but they were all pre-written/recorded.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's John Mueller On Using AI To Write Content...
    So far, Google's official stance on using AI to write content is just fine, assuming that content was not written to manipulate the search results. If the content is useful, helpful and quality, it doesn't matter if a machine wrote it or a human. But John Mueller of Google doesn't seem too positive about the current state of AI writing great content.
  • Bing Chat Upgrade v98 Rolling Out Reducing Refusals & Disengagements
    Microsoft is rolling out version 98 of Bing Chat which some of you should start seeing later today or tomorrow. This upgrade reduces the number of times Bing Chat will refuse to create something and also a reduction of disengagements.
  • Google Tests Map Auto-Expansion Feature In Web Search
    Google is testing having the map box automatically expand within the web search results, above or on the right side of the local pack results, when you begin to place your mouse cursor over the results.
  • Bing AI-Generated Stories In Search Results
    A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft Bing started to roll out "stories" in the search results side panel. Those stories are AI-generated stories, created by generative AI and not by people.
  • April 2023 Google Webmaster Report
    Last month was jammed packed with Google search news including the Google March 2023 broad core update starting on March 15th and completing on March 28th. We had the end of the February 2023 product reviews update. Google Bard started to roll out, many are not impressed.
  • Google Skills Food Cart On Wheels
    Here is a photo shared by Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology of the United Kingdom, from Chippenham of a food cart with a Google logo.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Thursday & Friday
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline on Thursday and Friday (also Saturday) of Passover, from Wednesday night April 5th through Saturday night April 8th. Any stories and videos published here will be scheduled, written beforehand...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Programming Note: Offline For Thursday & Friday
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus