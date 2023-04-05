Google Skills Food Cart On Wheels

Here is a photo shared by Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology of the United Kingdom, from Chippenham of a food cart with a Google logo.

She shared this on Twitter, and said "Fantastic to bring Google UK to the Cyber Confidence Centre in Chippenham today, improving over 70 small, local and independent businesses digital skills & digital marketing with workshops and training! A huge thank you to the BCC and the trainers from Google for their help."

