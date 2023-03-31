Google Ads Pushes Government Documents and Official Services Policy To May 24, 2023

Google has extended the Google Ads Government documents and official services policy for several weeks, from March 31, 2023, to May 24, 2023. This was previously announced in late January, and we covered it, but now Google made two changes to that announcement.

The two changes include:

Extending the enforcement date from March 31, 2023 to May 24, 2023

Removing Germany as a region-specific exception under "Public road access fees and passes."

Google said it will begin enforcing the new policy globally on May 24, 2023, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately six weeks.

As a reminder, here is what is changing:

There will be a shift in the policy to an exhaustive list of in-scope categories only.

There will include region-specific category exclusions.

There will include government-issued business identification as in the scope of the policy.

There will allow government-authorized providers and deprecate the requirement for "delegated providers."

You can learn more about this over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.