Google may have hired someone to do Japanese calligraphy lessons at the Google office in Tokyo, Japan.

I am not 100% sure, but the photo from Instagram says, "Japanese lesson at the Google office," and she is holding those calligraphy pens/sticks - whatever they are called.

You can see the full message in Japanese on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.