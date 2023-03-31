Google Business Profiles Let's You Copy A Menu

Google Business Profiles seems to allow some restaurants to copy a menu that it thinks it pulled for that restaurant from another source and use that copied menu to start to build your own menu in Google Business Profiles.

Lluc B. Penycate spotted this feature the other day and posted about it on Twitter asking if it is new. I think it might be new. I mean, this feature can save a restaurant a lot of headaches by having Google build the menu off a preexisting menu it found online for that restaurant.

Lluc said, "I went to edit a menu for a restaurant on GBP and Google provided the option of copying a menu that Google identifies as belonging to the restaurant. Not seen this before and was quite useful." "Once you have selected "copy" the menu, it is then available to edit each item. I'm also getting the message "Follow the advice to increase visualizations," he added.

Here is a GIF I made of part of his video showing this in action, I know, it is not in English:

Here are some translated screenshots describing how the menu copy feature works in Google Business Profiles:

I went to edit a menu for a restaurant on GBP and Google provided the option of copying a menu that Google identifies as belonging to the restaurant. Not seen this before and was quite useful, is this new? #localseo @TimdeTwit @rustybrick @contenidoseocom pic.twitter.com/KmdBaoOVgs — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 27, 2023

The advice provided by Google.... pic.twitter.com/FmV0Qn3J1f — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) March 27, 2023

This can be a huge timesaver and result in Google being able to show more menus natively in Google's local search results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.