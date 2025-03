Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

About a week ago, if you searched for mortgage related math questions in Google Search, Google stopped giving you the answer. Google first introduced its mortgage calculator features a decade ago but suddenly the features disappeared last weekend.

I figured I'd give them several days before reporting on it but now that it still does not seem to work, I figured I'd mention something on a slow Friday.

Searching for [mortgage calculator] or [How much can I borrow at $200 a month?] does not return the calculator anymore.

It used to:

Now it does not:

There are tons of complaints about this across social but I have not seen a response from Google about this yet:

If it doesn't look like this I don't want to hear about it lol pic.twitter.com/MlLaplJoyP — Julie Chang (@JulieChangRE) March 17, 2025

Forum discussion at X.