About a week ago, if you searched for mortgage related math questions in Google Search, Google stopped giving you the answer. Google first introduced its mortgage calculator features a decade ago but suddenly the features disappeared last weekend.

I figured I'd give them several days before reporting on it but now that it still does not seem to work, I figured I'd mention something on a slow Friday.

Searching for [mortgage calculator] or [How much can I borrow at $200 a month?] does not return the calculator anymore.

It used to:

Now it does not:

There are tons of complaints about this across social but I have not seen a response from Google about this yet:

If it doesn't look like this I don't want to hear about it lol pic.twitter.com/MlLaplJoyP — Julie Chang (@JulieChangRE) March 17, 2025

