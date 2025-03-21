Google's Mortgage Calculator Hasn't Worked In A Week

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Homes Math Mortgage

About a week ago, if you searched for mortgage related math questions in Google Search, Google stopped giving you the answer. Google first introduced its mortgage calculator features a decade ago but suddenly the features disappeared last weekend.

I figured I'd give them several days before reporting on it but now that it still does not seem to work, I figured I'd mention something on a slow Friday.

Searching for [mortgage calculator] or [How much can I borrow at $200 a month?] does not return the calculator anymore.

It used to:

Google Mortgage Question Calculator 1423054619

Now it does not:

Google Mortgage Calculator Not Working

There are tons of complaints about this across social but I have not seen a response from Google about this yet:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2025

Mar 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Engine Roundtable Vlog

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Updates, AI Search Leak, AI Overviews linking to Google, Assistant To Die, Bing News & More

Mar 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Bursts Or Tools Confused?

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Now Lets You Quickly Hide All Recommendations

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Stop Over Focusing On Tiny SEO Metrics

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: My Takeaways From Google Search Central Live NYC 2025
Next Story: Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.