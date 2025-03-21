Google Ads now lets you quickly hide all recommendations with the click of a button. Previously you had to hide each recommendation one-by-one, but now you can hide them all with one click.

This was spotted by Boris Beceric who posted about it on X and he simply wrote, "Hide all. THANK YOU!"

Here is what it looks like:

This is a feature PPCers have wanted for a long time, believe it or not. And now it is finally here.

So these have been in the campaign view next to the graph for a while. You used to have to dismiss (hide LOL) them one by one - super tedious. pic.twitter.com/VKHVQykECl — Boris Beceric (@BorisBeceric) March 20, 2025

Forum discussion at X.