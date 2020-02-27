Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google: Sites Are Not Tainted From Old Manual Actions

Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter a "site being "tainted" after a manual action is a SEO myth." He said once you "you request a reconsideration request and if successful, you're off the hook."

An unnamed Google employee posted an FAQ around that new Google Image license metadata for the licensable label on images. The Googler said that the "FAQs listed below where you can also submit feedback or additional questions if you need help to troubleshoot issues along the way."

There have been some discussions about Google penalizing guest blog posts or a spike in unnatural link penalties. They were wrong. Gary Illyes from Google said "no" there was no change, adding "I don't know of any specific campaign run recently, but this manual action has been around for quite a while."

Google is sending out notifications for mobile-first indexing issues detected on your site. And in that notification it says "Google expects to apply mobile-first indexing to all websites in the next six to twelve months." Yes, probably by the end of this year, all indexing will be done using mobile-first indexing at Google.

Burberry is one of the few, as far as I know, that currently show 3D images in the Google search results. Remember last May, Google announced 3D image support, with AR features? It showed a demo of it in the live results. Well, now Burberry is live with them for some of its products.

We have seen numerous ski lifts of all sorts at various Google offices over the years. This one here is from the Zurich office and has skis on them, plus if you look inside, there is a phone for confe

Google Maps is hiding a royal Easter Egg over Buckingham Palace, Metro News

