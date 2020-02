We have seen numerous ski lifts of all sorts at various Google offices over the years. This one here is from the Zurich office and has skis on them, plus if you look inside, there is a phone for conference calls. Yes, you can do calls from this ski lift if you want to.

This was posted on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.