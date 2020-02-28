Wheel Of Fortune: GMB Is A Dumpster Fire

This may or may not have been photoshopped by Yan Gilbert, but he posted this on Twitter. A screen shot of Wheel Of Fortune, the game show, showing GMB is a dumpster fire. Is it real? I don't know but he posted it without saying on Twitter.

What do you think? :)

Used this to make it. More efficient than photoshop 👍https://t.co/gzRMlFluie — Yan Gilbert (@YanGilbertSEO) February 28, 2020

