Wheel Of Fortune: GMB Is A Dumpster Fire

Google My Business On Wheel Of Fortune

This may or may not have been photoshopped by Yan Gilbert, but he posted this on Twitter. A screen shot of Wheel Of Fortune, the game show, showing GMB is a dumpster fire. Is it real? I don't know but he posted it without saying on Twitter.

What do you think? :)

