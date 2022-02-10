Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has added more messages to your Google Search Console message panel. Google Ads API version 10.0 is out with a new diff feature. Google is testing Google Ads in bulleted point format, it is weird. Microsoft Advertising has new cruise ads for Bing. Google is also testing larger fonts in the search bar on desktop.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Adds More Message To Search Console's Message Panel
Google is still migrating aspects of the old Google Search Console to the new Google Search Console, even thought the process began back in 2017. The next thing to be fully migrated are the types of messages you would see in the message panel. Now "all messages" are visible in that message panel.
- Google Tests Bulleted Descriptions In Search Ads
Yusuf Ozbay spotted Google Search testing bulleted descriptions in the Google Ads spot. So instead of a couple of sentences in the description, Google is testing them as bullet points.
- Google Ads API Version 10 Now Available
Google has released version 10.0 of the Google Ads API. Keep in mind, the AdWords API will sunset on April 27, 2022, which is coming up soon. So what is new in version 10 of the Google Ads API? A lot, including smart campaigns, performance max campaign upgrades, local service ads changes and much more.
- New Microsoft Advertising Cruise Ads For Bing Search
Microsoft announced a new Microsoft Advertising format for Bing Search named Cruise Ads. It is like Microsoft is creating all these vertical ad formats that in a couple years from now will result in a big consolidation story where Microsoft announced they consolidated the vertical ad formats for simplicity purposes.
- Google Tests Larger Fonts In Desktop Search Bar
Google is testing using a larger font in the desktop search bar where you type your query. Google was testing this on mobile recently and has been testing various font sizes over the years and Google is testing it again in the desktop search box.
- Is This The New Google Dinosaur For The New Campus?
Stan, the Google dinosaur that has been at the GooglePlex, the main Google campus in Mountain View, California for the past two decades may have a new family member coming. This seems to be a photo o
Other Great Search Threads:
- OK, this is great to see. Blogger had removed this site due to false DMCA takedowns. Ends up @dannysullivan saw the tweet thread from the site owner and passed it along to the Blogger team. The site is now back up and running., Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Optimization score identifies potential opportunities to improve campaign performance based on 70+ recs. Implementing bidding & budget recs, of course, may affect CPCs & per, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- I don't see how either of those would be solutions for this. If you can't redirect images 1:1 to the new URLs, you'll have to assume that they'll all drop out of Image Search, and take time to be reindexed a, John Mueller on Twitter
- SEO is a powerful skill for devs to learn, but some devs beg to differ. Watch @g33konaut and @monicalent discuss: The value of SEO, How devs and SEOs aren’t so different, How to make devs see the value o, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Y'all might not realize it, but @rustybrick 's persistent reporting on SEO changes is one of the reasons why SEO has evolved away from a lot of the "black-box" vibes. Single-handedly (well, probably 2 handedly) he drives t, John Mueller on Twitter
- We’re taking this feedback very seriously and are working directly with the individual and their management to ensure we are reinforcing the value of our customer relationships. We’ll be in touch with you, AdsLiaison on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Optimizing Core Web Vitals: Why real-user monitoring is key
- Google Ads API v10 is now available
- How marketers can create a holistic search strategy
- Google tests bulleted lists in ads
- Google gives more visibility to local news publishers
- Expect more messages in Google Search Console
Other Great Search Stories:
