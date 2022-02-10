Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has added more messages to your Google Search Console message panel. Google Ads API version 10.0 is out with a new diff feature. Google is testing Google Ads in bulleted point format, it is weird. Microsoft Advertising has new cruise ads for Bing. Google is also testing larger fonts in the search bar on desktop.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Adds More Message To Search Console's Message Panel

Google is still migrating aspects of the old Google Search Console to the new Google Search Console, even thought the process began back in 2017. The next thing to be fully migrated are the types of messages you would see in the message panel. Now "all messages" are visible in that message panel.

Yusuf Ozbay spotted Google Search testing bulleted descriptions in the Google Ads spot. So instead of a couple of sentences in the description, Google is testing them as bullet points.

Google has released version 10.0 of the Google Ads API. Keep in mind, the AdWords API will sunset on April 27, 2022, which is coming up soon. So what is new in version 10 of the Google Ads API? A lot, including smart campaigns, performance max campaign upgrades, local service ads changes and much more.

Microsoft announced a new Microsoft Advertising format for Bing Search named Cruise Ads. It is like Microsoft is creating all these vertical ad formats that in a couple years from now will result in a big consolidation story where Microsoft announced they consolidated the vertical ad formats for simplicity purposes.

Google is testing using a larger font in the desktop search bar where you type your query. Google was testing this on mobile recently and has been testing various font sizes over the years and Google is testing it again in the desktop search box.

Stan, the Google dinosaur that has been at the GooglePlex, the main Google campus in Mountain View, California for the past two decades may have a new family member coming. This seems to be a photo o

8 Insights You Can Gain from Analyzing Your Exit Pages, Databox Blog

Local & Maps

The jobs people want, according to Search trends, Google Blog

