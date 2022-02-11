Green Google Android Barista

Let me start off by saying that I don't drink coffee or baristas - so if I call it the wrong thing, I am sorry. But here is a photo I found on Instagram from the GooglePlex of an android shape with green sugar background coffee or barista.

This looks like an Android latte.

We've seen Google get into their coffees, maltas and lattes before.

