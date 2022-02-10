Google Tests Larger Fonts In Desktop Search Bar

Google is testing using a larger font in the desktop search bar where you type your query. Google was testing this on mobile recently and has been testing various font sizes over the years and Google is testing it again in the desktop search box.

Mordy Oberstein, the "blind as a bat" individual who spotted this (I guess he is finally able to see the query he typed), posted about this on Twitter saying "Google has been testing a larger font for me inside the Search Box, but only on the main SERP - Image SERP still the same size font." Here is his screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

I wonder if Google would be smart enough to personalize the font in this box based on searcher behavior - now that would be cool. If Google could tell based on who knows what that the searcher has a hard time seeing - then automatically make the font size larger in that search box. Who knows...

I also saw that in December. Kept a window open with the test all day. :) https://t.co/zomXwYK5Uq — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 10, 2022

