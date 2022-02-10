Is This The New Google Dinosaur For The New Campus?

Stan, the Google dinosaur that has been at the GooglePlex, the main Google campus in Mountain View, California for the past two decades may have a new family member coming. This seems to be a photo of a different dinosaur, in a different GooglePlex location, the new campus they are building down the road from the main one.

I do not have evidence of this, I did not do bone scans or anything scientific but I did find this shared by Peter Kouretas (Peter the Greeter) on Instagram but with no exact detail about the dinosaur.

So maybe Stan has a family member moving in to the new place while he stays put in the old campus.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.