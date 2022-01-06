Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Car dealerships can list their car inventory in the Google local results with cars for sale on Google Business profiles. Microsoft Bing released a new plugin for WordPress to easily allow you to add IndexNow to your site. Google is testing a new look for visual stories and also for trending searches in google Discover. Also, Google's people also ask is testing a "read full answer" button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- IndexNow WordPress Plugin Released By Microsoft Bing
Our friends at Microsoft Bing released a holiday gift over Christmas, the IndexNow WordPress plugin. If you run your site on WordPress, you can easily click a few buttons to add IndexNow support to your site and get instant indexing from Bing and Yandex.
- Google Tests New Visual Stories Designs
It looks like Google is testing new layouts and formats for the visual stories, formerly AMP stories. Brodie Clark shared some screen shots of the new designs on Twitter.
- Google People Also Ask With Read Full Answer Button
Google is testing a new option on some people also ask results, an option to click a button that says "read full answer." Valentin Pletzer spotted this in the German Google results and I am not able to replicate it on my end, but here are his screenshots, you can click on them to enlarge.
- Google Discover Tests New Look For Trending Searches
Google is testing a new look and design for the trending searches you see on the Google home page on mobile and in Google Discover. Here is a screenshot of the slick search phrase in a bubble with the trending icon next to it that Jason Mandragona shared on Twitter.
- Cars For Sale On Google Business Profiles
Google is showing more and more cars for sales in the local search results. Saad AK spotted it the other day and shared a video of it in action and Riley Hope shared more details on how dealerships can get their cars in these spots.
- Google Street View Skier With 360 Cameras
Here is a photo of a Google Maps street view skier with the 3560 Google Maps cameras strapped onto his back. Bill Hartzer shared this with me on Twitter, there are more photos below.
