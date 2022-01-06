Google Street View Skier With 360 Cameras

Jan 6, 2022
Google Streetview Skier

Here is a photo of a Google Maps street view skier with the 3560 Google Maps cameras strapped onto his back. Bill Hartzer shared this with me on Twitter, there are more photos below.

Yes, this is how Google gets those street view images of the slops.

