Google Street View Skier With 360 Cameras

Here is a photo of a Google Maps street view skier with the 3560 Google Maps cameras strapped onto his back. Bill Hartzer shared this with me on Twitter, there are more photos below.

Yes, this is how Google gets those street view images of the slops.

Google streetview of ski area. pic.twitter.com/PxMXgPoeao — Bill Hartzer (@bhartzer) January 2, 2022

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.