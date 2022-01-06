Google Discover Tests New Look For Trending Searches

Google is testing a new look and design for the trending searches you see on the Google home page on mobile and in Google Discover.

Here is a screenshot of the slick search phrase in a bubble with the trending icon next to it that Jason Mandragona shared on Twitter yesterday:

Here is the screenshot Jason Mandragona shared with us last year in May:

Here was another look we saw a couple weeks after that:

The interesting thing is that he is getting both designs show up in his Discover feed, with different trending searches:

Yep! The searches are also completely different pic.twitter.com/6ewtiYeM9s — Jason Mandragona (@jasonmandragona) January 5, 2022

Wouldn't it be fun if trending searches began to trend?

