Jan 7, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Googler Dancing On The Google NYC Rooftop

Here is a video I made into a GIF of a Google product manager dancing on a rooftop at the Google New York City office the other day. He said on Instagram "One of my fav flows from Oct 2021! I had a tough day. Nothing a little dancing couldn’t fix! 🎥 terrace at @google NYC 🕺 @lifeatgoogle."

Here is the embed if you want to watch the full thing:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

