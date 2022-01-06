IndexNow WordPress Plugin Released By Microsoft Bing

Our friends at Microsoft Bing released a holiday gift over Christmas, the IndexNow WordPress plugin. If you run your site on WordPress, you can easily click a few buttons to add IndexNow support to your site and get instant indexing from Bing and Yandex.

IndexNow was released in October 2021 as a method for ANY search engine to be fed new and updated URLs for indexing. Right now, only Microsoft Bing and Yandex participate but Google might in the future.

That being said, I have enabled IndexNow on this site using CloudFlare - but if you use WordPress, you can also enable it with ease by installing that plugin.

So install the IndexNow plugin:

Log in to WordPress admin panel for your WordPress site. Click on "Plugins > Add New".

Search for "IndexNow Plugin" and install.

Once installed, click on "Activate" to enable plugin.

Go to IndexNow admin page and click "Let's Get Started"

You can learn more about IndexNow but I don't see any reason not to use it.

Supposedly, there is a lot more to come for IndexNow soon...

I can't wait. We're going to make it even easier for all to integrate IndexNow this week... and more search engines are adopting... — Fabrice Canel (@facan) January 5, 2022

