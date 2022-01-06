Google is showing more and more cars for sales in the local search results. Saad AK spotted it the other day and shared a video of it in action and Riley Hope shared more details on how dealerships can get their cars in these spots. This reminds me of what we saw back in April of last year.

It is called Cars for Sale on Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business) and you need to fill out a form to be included. Google posted d details of this over here and wrote "Google is piloting a feature to surface cars for sale inventory on dealerships' Business Profiles. Google users can then search, filter, and easily learn more about cars for sale, potentially directing customers to your dealership. The cars for sale inventory information is provided by car dealerships or their authorized partners. This program is currently being piloted with a handful of partners and we’re exploring ways we can work with a broader set of partners in the future to surface the most helpful and accurate information for Google users who are in the market for a vehicle. If you are a dealer or a partner who works with dealers and are interested in participating in this feature, fill out the interest form."

Here is how the flow works from the local Google mobile search results:

Here is Saad AK's video of how he sees it:

Google > Mobile



I saw Local Car Listings directly in SERPs.



It might be new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/aEnABBguWm — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) January 5, 2022

I asked some local automotive SEOs about this:

This is Cars for Sale feature that dealers have to sign up for after gaining eligibility: https://t.co/MPdB3gtz6D



It's a pilot feature and along the USA coast it's pretty accurate, seen it a bit for dealers I work with across the USA. They've changed how it looks a few times — riley hope (@reillyhope13) January 5, 2022

Looks like a different display layout for VLAs (vehicle listing ads) - still in limited beta — Greg Gifford (@GregGifford) January 5, 2022

So if you do work with a dealership, you probably want to take advantage of it.

