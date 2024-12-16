Google: Search Console API Does Not Support New 24-Hour View

Google's Daniel Waisberg confirmed that the new 24-hour date filter that is in the Google Search Console web interface is not yet supported by the Google Search Console API. Of course, you can query the API for any date range and it will bring back data, when it is there, but the new 24-hour view is not there.

Update: Daniel Waisberg clarified on X saying while the data is in the API, the hourly breakdown is not there as a filter by default. He wrote, "Just to clarify, the data is available. As @glenngabe pointed out in another tweet, if you set dataState to include fresh data, you'll see very similar numbers. What is not available is the hourly breakdown, which I believe is what John asked about."

So that probably means the data you get from the API for the last 24 hours may not match what you get in the web interface.

John Shehata, amongst tons of other SEOs, asked "is the 24-hour date filter available in GSC API?" And Daniel Wasiberg from the Google team said, "nope."

What is interesting is that when John Mueller from Google responded, he was like, just test it and then he references Glenn Gabe's post that showed some data here:

Using the Search Console API? I believe the new 24-hour view data is there via the API. I ran a quick test and the results were very close. Waiting to hear back from Googler that's the case, but I think it is. :) #google #seo



[image or embed] — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe.bsky.social) December 12, 2024 at 1:05 PM

But I guess the data is not exactly the same but it is super close.

Here is the 24-hour, by hour, chart, in the web interface:

