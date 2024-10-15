Google is testing angled or off-centered design elements within the search results. The search box seems angled, the favicons seem twisted, the box elements throughout seem tilted - it just seems like an interesting test that should never see the day of light.

Glenn Gabe spotted this last Friday and posted some screenshots of this on X - he wrote:

OK, I'm in a wild SERP test on mobile. Check out the offset visual elements and the new favicon treatment. Elements are offset, angled weird, and the favicon background shape is like a burst. Can't see this rolling out, but interesting for sure. :) I'll keep the window active in case anyone wants me to test some searches with that treatment...

Here are some, not all, of those screenshots:

Here is his post with more screenshots:

I tried to replicate this over numerous browsers but was unsuccessful.

