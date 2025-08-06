Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search rankings are shaking up again, after a day or so of cooling, it spiked right back up again. Google Ads updated its political content policy in the EU. Google spoke about negative kewords impacting Google Ads smart bidding training. Google is testing AI Mode tab with an icon and divider. Google has Ask Anything in AI Mode in the product listings. Google also seems to be rolling out a sticky search bar.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.