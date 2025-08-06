Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search rankings are shaking up again, after a day or so of cooling, it spiked right back up again. Google Ads updated its political content policy in the EU. Google spoke about negative kewords impacting Google Ads smart bidding training. Google is testing AI Mode tab with an icon and divider. Google has Ask Anything in AI Mode in the product listings. Google also seems to be rolling out a sticky search bar.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Calmed For Just A Second & Heated Again
    I am seeing a huge spike in chatter within the SEO industry over the past 24 hours. This comes a day or so after we saw some Google search ranking volatility cooling, only to see that volatility spike again the following day.
  • Google Search Rolling Out Sticky Search Bar As You Scroll
    Google seems to be rolling out a sticky search bar, so as you scroll down the page, the scroll bar sticks to the top. Google actually made this official in 2018, but then eventually stopped and now it seems to be back.
  • Google Ads Updates EU Political Content Policy For September 2025
    Google sent out an email and posted an update that it will update the Political content policy for Google Ads to include the following regional restriction for the European Union (EU). This goes into effect in September 2025.
  • Google Ads On If Negative Keywords Train Smart Bidding
    Google's Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, was asked if negative keywords are included in the algorithms to help train smart bidding. Ginny Marvin responded, saying they are one of the criteria the system checks for campaign and ad group eligibility.
  • Google Tests AI Mode Tab Icon With Divider
    Google is testing adding an icon and a line separator/divider for the AI Mode tab under the search bar. Google always placed the AI Mode tab at the first spot on the left, but now it is testing making it stand out even more with an icon and this divider.
  • Ask Anything In AI Mode Within Google Product Search Listings
    Google is testing the Ask Anything In AI Mode feature, which we saw in the people also ask, now in the Google Search product listings. So when you click on a product, there is a new section named Ask Anything In AI Mode.
  • Google Android Figurine D.Veloper Badge
    Here is one of the many Android figurines you can find at the Google offices. This one is wearing a Google I/O badge that named this Android figurine, D. Veloper.

