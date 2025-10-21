Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google told us we would get more core updates, more often - that did not happen. Google Ads accounts without campaigns will be deleted in 6 months. Google Ads AI MAx gains a source column in the search term report. Google AI Mode has a new what to know section, that might not be new. Google Ads tests setting your new customer value, without your permission.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's More Core Updates, More Often, Seems Unlikely
    Ten months ago, Google said on stage at Google Search Central Live event in the Google Zurich office that we should expect more core update, more update. We now have about two months left of the 2025 year and we are in no way going to see more core updates, more often from Google.
  • Google Ads Experiments With Settings New Customer Value
    Google Ads seems to be experimenting with setting the New Customer Value within New Customer Acquisition campaigns without the consent of the advertiser. Technically, New Customer Value can be turned off, but this is confusing some advertisers and impacting reporting and ad performance for some.
  • Google Ads AI Max Adds Sources Column in Search Term Report
    Google added a new "sources" column to the AI Max search term report. This helps you understand where your traffic was matched from in AI Max searches.
  • Google Ads To Delete Accounts Without Campaigns After 6 Months
    Google posted a new help document that says it will delete accounts without any campaigns after 6 months. "If an account does not have any campaigns, it'll be permanently deleted by Google Ads 6 months after cancellation," Google wrote.
  • Google AI Mode What To Know Section: AI Product Summary
    Google is testing another variation of the AI-generated product summaries in Google AI Mode, this one is named "What to know." It is made up of user reviews and web sources, according to the disclaimer.
  • Google Team Journey Mural
    I found a series of photos of the progression of the painting of a number of blank walls at the Google office. It shows artist Alia Follett painting a Google team journey mural at the Google Boulder office.

