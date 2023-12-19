Google: No SEO Is Perfect

Dec 19, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (9) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said in the last Google SEO office-hours from December 2023 that there is no such thing as perfect SEO. He said, "in fact no SEO is perfect."

This is because the internet, web and search engines are always changing and so should your SEO. "The internet, search engines and how user search is always changing. So SEO will evolve over time as well. This includes both technical elements, like structure data, as well as considerations around quality," he added.

So if you can't get perfect SEO, should you bother with SEO at all? John said you should, he wrote, "Just because you can't do perfect SEO shouldn't discourage you though."

He said this at the 19:12 mark in this video:

Forum discussion at X.

