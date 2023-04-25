Google Ads Tests Gold Verification Badge

Google Ads is also testing a gold verification badge or label in the search results. We saw a blue verification label and then a blue badge-style label and now we are seeing the label in gold.

This gold style was captured by Alex Kubica, he posted this screenshot on Twitter:

As a reminder, this is from the ongoing Google advertiser verification program and now we are seeing Google test little blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified.

Here are the previously documented blue verification labels from Google Ads:

Yes, this does feel very Twitter-like at the moment.

Alex Melen spotted this as well:

Forum discussion at Twitter.