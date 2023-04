A couple of weeks ago, we spotted Google testing a verified Google Ads badge in the Google search ads snippet. It was a round blue icon, this one is more of a badge or shield-shaped verification icon, but also in blue.

Here is the old one we spotted:

Here is the new one from SaadAK on Twitter:

Here is a GIF of it in action, and how it brings up the My Ad Center screen when you click on the verification badge:

