Google Ads 'Found On Site' Icon & More Pages Label On Sponsored Results

Nov 12, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Found

Google is testing a new label on its sponsored results on Google Ads named "Found on site." The label also has a text with a magnifying glass icon next to it. Next to the label is a site link that you can click on.

Here is a screenshot of this from Sachin Patel who posted this on SEW - he said, "Google is testing a new label below sponsored results called “Found on site,” followed by a blue hyperlink."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Found On Site Label

There is also this "More pages" label as well:

More Pages Label With Underlined Links On Sponsored Ads 768x1179

This must be a new sitelink asset of sorts.

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