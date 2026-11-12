Google is testing a new label on its sponsored results on Google Ads named "Found on site." The label also has a text with a magnifying glass icon next to it. Next to the label is a site link that you can click on.

Here is a screenshot of this from Sachin Patel who posted this on SEW - he said, "Google is testing a new label below sponsored results called “Found on site,” followed by a blue hyperlink."

Here is that screenshot:

There is also this "More pages" label as well:

This must be a new sitelink asset of sorts.

Forum discussion at X.