Google Ads Editor Version 2.5 Is Now Out

Google has released version 2.5 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes 17 weeks since version 2.4 was released in Jul 2023. The new version gains campaign level broad match, search themes, DSAs to PMax and much more.

PPCGreg spotted this earlier but the release notes didn't go live until yesterday afternoon:

tip: I recommend uninstalling the old version before installing the new one. — Greg (@PPCGreg) November 1, 2023

Here is the full list of changes you can expect in version 2.5 of Google Ads Editor.

App URL for App Install Ads

You can now add app deep links for App Install Ads through the App URL field, similar to App Engagement Ads.

Automatically created assets in Ad Strength of responsive search ads

Ad Strength of responsive search ads will take automatically created assets into account to ensure that Ad Strength results are accurate.

Asset source in asset report

The “Asset source” column is now available for channel level, asset group level, and ad level asset reports. This column enables you to differentiate between automatically created assets and advertiser provided assets.

Additional fields in Discovery product ads

Discovery product ads now support the following additional fields:

Videos

Long headline

Path 1

Path 2

In-feed video ads

Editor now supports in-feed video ads in Discovery campaigns. In-feed video ads have features of both Discovery ads and responsive display ads.

Text mode for selecting videos

You can now switch between the video picker and text mode in the video asset library. In Editor v2.4, a video picker was used to select videos to be added to ads. With text mode, you can now enter raw video IDs to select videos.

Campaign level broad match

Editor now supports the broad match keywords campaign setting. When enabled for a campaign, only broad match keywords can be added. Any existing non-broad match keywords will be changed to broad match.

Video view campaigns

Editor now supports Video view campaigns, which are Video campaigns with Target CPV bid strategy and multi-format video ads.

Search themes in Performance Max campaigns

Editor now supports search themes in Performance Max campaigns. Search themes allow you to provide Google AI with valuable information about what your customers are searching for and which topics lead to conversions for your business.

Replace Text tool for product groups

You can now use the Replace Text tool to replace pieces of text throughout all components of a product group. For example, this can be used to quickly fix a brand name that was consistently mistyped, wherever it appears in the set of product groups.

Device targeting in Discovery campaigns

You can now enable mobile carrier targeting, and campaign level device bid adjustments for desktop, mobile, tablet, and TV in Discovery campaigns. For bid adjustments, the only adjustments allowed are 0% and -100%.

Brand settings for Search and Performance Max campaigns

Editor now supports brand settings for Search and Performance Max campaigns, specifically:

Brand restrictions for Search

Brand exclusions for Performance Max

Features related to Dynamic Search Ads in Performance Max campaigns

Editor now supports features related to Dynamic Search Ads in Performance Max campaigns, including:

Adding Dynamic Search Ads in Performance Max campaigns

Specifying page feeds to use in your Performance Max campaigns

Supporting webpage targeting for asset groups

Ad format controls for Video reach campaigns

You can now choose the ad formats that show for Video reach campaigns, including:

In-stream ads

In-feed ads

Shorts ads

Ad group level location and language targeting for Demand Gen campaigns

You can now configure your language and location targeting for Demand Gen campaigns at the ad group level. Note that you can only choose the level of targeting during campaign creation, and it can’t be changed afterwards.

Dynamic Search Ads campaigns to Performance Max upgrade tool

Editor now shows recommendations to upgrade your Dynamic Search Ads campaigns to Performance Max. When you apply this recommendation, a special tool will run and create a migrated Performance Max campaign. You can apply multiple recommendations at the same time to migrate Dynamic Search Ads campaigns in bulk.

In the tool, you can monitor the status of each campaign migration per account. Note that Google Ads Editor will be unavailable until the migration process is complete.

After the migration process is complete, the tool will download the draft campaigns and show if any upgrades failed. The downloaded draft campaigns will also show any errors that need to be fixed, such as missing assets. After the errors are fixed, the recommendations are applied in real-time.

