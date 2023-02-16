Google Ads API Version 13.0 Now Available

Google has released Google Ads API version 13.0 and below is a list of what changed. The big changes include Performance max for travel goals and remarketing with rule-based user lists but there are tons of changes in version 13.

Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Google published a video of the major changes in 13.0:

Here is the full list of changes:

Account Management

Added ProductLinkService to support adding and removing a link between a Google Ads account and another product. This is similar to the Linked accounts view in the Google Ads UI. In this version, only Customer Match data partner linking is supported.

Assets

Added the following fields to Customer to track the migration status of location and image assets: location_asset_auto_migration_done, image_asset_auto_migration_done, location_asset_auto_migration_done_time, image_asset_auto_migration_done_time.

Added the following fields to CustomerAsset, CampaignAsset, AdGroupAsset: primary_status, primary_status_details, primary_status_reasons

Added Asset.field_type_policy_summaries to return information about policy summaries for each field type.

Asset field types; Added AssetFieldType.BUSINESS_LOGO., Added support for setting CampaignAsset.field_type to the following values: AssetFieldType.BUSINESS_NAME, AssetFieldType.BUSINESS_LOGO

Added INVALID_EXCLUDED_PARENT_ASSET_SET_TYPE to, AdGroupError, CampaignError

Added the following fields to AssetSetError: OAUTH_INFO_INVALID, OAUTH_INFO_MISSING, CANNOT_DELETE_AS_ENABLED_LINKAGES_EXIST

Audiences

Removed CombinedRuleUserListInfo and ExpressionRuleUserListInfo and their references from RuleBasedUserListInfo. Use FlexibleUserListInfo instead.

Added QualifyingQuestion and qualifying_question to support returning details about qualifying questions of lead form assets. When advertisers suggest a qualifying question, it'll be reviewed and approved before being used in the lead forms.

Batch Jobs

Added BatchJobMetadata.execution_limit_seconds to return the limit of execution in seconds. Batch jobs will be canceled if their execution time is longer than specified in this field.

Billing

Added InvalidActivitySummary to allow for returning more details about the invalid activity for the invoice.

Added AccountBudgetProposalError.CANCELED_BILLING_SETUP.

Campaigns

Added SmartCampaignSettingService.GetSmartCampaignStatus for retrieving a more aggregated view of assets belonging to the Smart campaign. This should be preferred over other status fields—for example, Campaign.primary_status or Campaign.primary_status_reasons for Smart campaigns.

Replaced AdGroup.explorer_auto_optimizer_setting with AdGroup.optimized_targeting_enabled to support optimized targeting. This is for the following AdvertisingChannelType: DISPLAY, VIDEO, DISCOVERY. This field is for allowlisted customers only.

Added several new enum values to CampaignError: AVERAGE_DAILY_SPEND_TOO_HIGH, CANNOT_ATTACH_TO_REMOVED_CAMPAIGN_GROUP, CANNOT_ATTACH_TO_BIDDING_STRATEGY, CANNOT_CHANGE_BUDGET_PERIOD CANNOT_CREATE_DRAFT_CAMPAIGN, CANNOT_CREATE_MORE_THAN_ONE_DRAFT_CAMPAIGN, NOT_ENOUGH_CONVERSIONS CANNOT_SET_MORE_THAN_ONE_CONVERSION_ACTION, NOT_COMPATIBLE_WITH_BUDGET_TYPE, NOT_COMPATIBLE_WITH_UPLOAD_CLICKS_CONVERSION, TRIAL_MUST_USE_SAME_BUDGET_AS_BASE, INVALID_EXCLUDED_PARENT_ASSET_SET_TYPE

Conversions

ConversionUploadError.CUSTOMER_NOT_ACCEPTED_CUSTOMER_DATA_TERMS will be returned if you upload a ClickConversion with user_identifiers set using ConversionUploadService.UploadClickConversion, but have not accepted the customer data terms.

ConversionUploadError.CLICK_CONVERSION_ALREADY_EXISTS will be returned if you try to upload the same combination of gbraid, conversion_action, and conversion_date_time on different days.

ConversionUploadError.CUSTOMER_NOT_ENABLED_ENHANCED_CONVERSIONS_FOR_LEADS will be returned if you haven't followed the setup instructions before using enhanced conversions for leads.

Added ConversionActionType.WEBPAGE_CODELESS to represent conversions created from website events.

Criteria

Added CampaignCriterion.local_service_id and LocalServiceIdInfo to allow for adding and removing services an advertiser serves to a Local Services Campaign.

CampaignCriterionError.AT_LEAST_ONE_LOCAL_SERVICE_ID_CRITERION_REQUIRED_FOR_LOCAL_SERVICES_CAMPAIGN will be returned if you attempt to remove the last campaign criterion that contains local_service_id from a Local Services Campaign.

CampaignCriterionError.LOCAL_SERVICE_ID_NOT_FOUND_FOR_CATEGORY will be returned if you attempt to add a campaign criterion that contains local_service_id that is invalid for the category of your Local Service campaign. You can get information about the category by fetching campaign.local_services_campaign_settings.category_bids.

Errors

Starting in v13, the error codes returned for some invalid operations have changed for the following fields.

Hotel & Travel

Added support for Performance Max for travel goals with the following new fields, resources, and enums: Fields Campaign.hotel_property_asset_set, AssetSet.hotel_property_data and HotelPropertyData, Asset.hotel_property_asset and HotelPropertyAsset. Enums: Added HOTEL_PROPERTY to: AssetSetType, AssetType, AssetFieldType, AssetGroupAssetError.HOTEL_PROPERTY_ASSET_NOT_LINKED_TO_CAMPAIGN, CampaignError.ASSET_SET_NOT_A_HOTEL_PROPERTY_ASSET_SET, CampaignError.HOTEL_PROPERTY_ASSET_SET_ONLY_FOR_PERFORMANCE_MAX_FOR_TRAVEL_GOALS

Closed allowlisted customers only: Added TravelAssetSuggestionService to suggest required images and text assets (such as headlines, descriptions, long descriptions) to be used to create asset groups in Performance Max for travel goal campaigns.

Allowlisted customers only: Added support for Things to do ads campaigns by adding the following new fields, resources, and enums: Fields, Enums, For campaign creation, For ad group creation, Errors, Reports, travel_performance_view, travel_activity_group_view

Recommendations

The following feed-based recommendations are replaced with asset-based recommendations: Recommendation.call_extension_recommendation replaced by Recommendation.call_asset_recommendation Recommendation.callout_extension_recommendation replaced by Recommendation.callout_asset_recommendation Recommendation.sitelink_extension_recommendation replaced by Recommendation.sitelink_asset_recommendation

Added Recommendation.campaigns to show the campaigns targeted by the recommendation. Removed ResponsiveSearchAdAssetRecommendation.current_ad.

Shopping

Removed ProductBiddingCategoryInfo.country_code.

Added support for segments.product_feed_label in shopping_performance_view.

Video

Removed PreferredContentInfo and its reference from AdGroupBidModifier.

Added call-to-action fields for video bumper ads: VideoBumperInStreamAdInfo.action_button_label, VideoBumperInStreamAdInfo.action_headline

Added TargetCpm.target_frequency_goal and TargetCpmTargetFrequencyGoal to support providing additional details about the goal of the Target CPM bidding strategy.

Added AdvertisingChannelSubType.VIDEO_REACH_TARGET_FREQUENCY.

Added PlacementType.GOOGLE_PRODUCTS.

Forum discussion at Twitter.