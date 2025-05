Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is updating its Unapproved Substances section of the Healthcare and Medicines policy in June to allow the promotion and serving ads for Melatonin. This is currently allowed in the U.S. and Canada, but will now be allowed beyond.

Google wrote:

In June 2025, Google Ads will update the Unapproved Substances section of the Healthcare and Medicines policy. The update will remove a prohibition on promotion of melatonin products outside of the United States and Canada. Following the policy change, advertisers may promote melatonin products in accordance with local laws and regulations.

The section now looks like this:

This will be updated to go beyond the US and Canada.

Google added, "Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account."

Forum discussion at X.