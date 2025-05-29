Google is updating its Unapproved Substances section of the Healthcare and Medicines policy in June to allow the promotion and serving ads for Melatonin. This is currently allowed in the U.S. and Canada, but will now be allowed beyond.

Google wrote:

In June 2025, Google Ads will update the Unapproved Substances section of the Healthcare and Medicines policy. The update will remove a prohibition on promotion of melatonin products outside of the United States and Canada. Following the policy change, advertisers may promote melatonin products in accordance with local laws and regulations.

The section now looks like this:

This will be updated to go beyond the US and Canada.

Google added, "Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account."

