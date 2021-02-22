Vlog #108: Eli Feldblum On Content SEO Equity & Future SEO Thoughts

In part one, Eli Feldblum and I spoke about the good old days and in part two about the SEO industry maturing. The SEO discipline is all about building up equity and it is all about content. We talked about how things were super easy in the old days but now Google understands queries and content on the web way more now that it did years ago. If you write really good content, that is the most important thing you can do, the other stuff matters but the level of your content is more important.

Sometimes, experts need to dumb it down a little bit or at least write your content in a way your audience can understand it. Back in 2010, Google had a feature to let you filter your search results by reading level. So it was something Google was doing ten-years ago. We fed a lot of details to Google to help train Google.

Eli said AMP is on its way wait, which I guess it might be with the page experience update but technically Google still is putting resources towards it right now. So just build really good sites that are good for your users and you will be fine.

The next thing SEOs will abuse is around voice search, featured snippets, assistant and so on. We then talked about AI and machine learning in search and how Google and Bing leverage it, including how some search tools use it.

In short, build a great web site for users and it is future proofing your SEO and your web site.

