Vlog #107: Eli Feldblum On The SEO Industry Maturing

In part one, Eli Feldblum and I spoke about the good old days. He left a company he co-founded and is now at Search Interactions he does a lot of proactive search reputation management for up and coming names and brands.

So now he is all corporate and professional, and he "matured" and our industry has matured and grown up. This is a good thing for the industry he said. And now there is real value in SEO, unlike some of the old days. The old days was not like that and there was a terrible user experience in search and on the web - now it is not.

SEO has matured because Google kind of forced us to mature. We talked about some examples of exploring Google's search results and then Google fighting back on it. This all led to giving us more experience in our careers.

