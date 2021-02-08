Vlog #106: Eli Feldblum Reminiscing About The Old Days Of SEO - We Go Way Back, Way Back

Eli Feldblum is an individual I have known longer than any other person I know in the SEO industry. I was in high school for a year with him back mid 90s - yes, we are old. It is always fun to catch up with old friends years and years later, especially when you are part of the same industry. Eli has been in the SEO space for about the same time as me, he joined Didit, Kevin Lee's company in 2004. Then he started an SEO toolset company in 2006 named RankAbove and then in 2014 started Search Interactions, which was acquired by MWWPR in 2018. We reminisce a bit about the early days on how we connected again over Gmail and the Google Dance and the various Yahoo parties and more.

Eli helped me a lot kick off SMX Israel, well, known as SphinnCon Israel back then but eventually renamed to SMX Israel. It was fun and I was planning on relaunching it in 2020 but um, COVID. So we spent a lot of time talking about the old days - I hope you enjoy it. From cease and desist letters from Google on software we both built. The huge money you can make with affiliate income by building cheap burner sites.

This is part one of three of my interview with Eli...

You can learn more about Eli Feldblum on LinkedIn or follow him on Twitter @feldbum.

