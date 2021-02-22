Daily Search Forum Recap: February 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Vlog #108: Eli Feldblum On Content SEO Equity & Future SEO Thoughts

In part one, Eli Feldblum and I spoke about the good old days and in part two about the SEO industry maturing. The SEO discipline is all about building up equity and it is all about content. We talked about how things were super easy in the old days but now Google understands queries and content on the web way more now that it did years ago. If you write really good content, that is the most important thing you can do, the other stuff matters but the level of your content is more important.

Google Tests Displaying Auto Suggestions On Scroll Up

Google is testing displaying and popping up the auto-suggestions auto complete search terms in the search bar when you scroll back up towards the top of the search results. Here is a GIF of it in action captured from Valentin Pletzer who posted a video of it on YouTube and Twitter.

Google: Focus Less On Individual Pages & More On Category Pages

Google told one site owner, this is specific advice to one specific site owner and not meant to be a generalization for all sites, that he should not focus on his individual pages but focus more on the category level pages. The issue was the individual pages on this site had very little content on it and John thought a good strategy would be to create higher level pages that can have more significant content on them.

Google Testing Keyword Tags Or Labels In Snippets Again

Brodie Clark spotted a new Google Search snippet test where Google is showing keywords labels or tags above the description and below the title and URL. This reminds me a bit of the tags Google showed in the snippet in 2017 and 2019.

Possible Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool Bug With HTTP/2?

Google may have a bug with the URL inspection tool in Google Search Console specific to websites on HTTP/2. The tool shows a malformed response when it is run on the HTTP/2 server.

Google Search Console Changes To Web Story Performance Report

Google has made a change to its performance report around reporting on your Web Stories. This change may lead to seeing more impressions and clicks from Google Discover to your web stories.

Bing Pillow

Here is a nice throw pillow from Microsoft with the Bing logo on it. It is in the Bing colors and on a nice chair. This was shared by Microsoft on Twitter a few years ago, but it never goes out of st

