Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Passage Indexing, Indexing Issues Resolved, Core Update Status & DOJ Sues Google

It has been an interesting week at Google, from being sued by the Department of Justice for anticompetitive practices to passage indexing questions and clarity. I first talked about how Google's new Passage Indexing is really Passage Ranking and that I got Google to publicly post something for all those who doubted my coverage. Google passage indexing is also different from featured snippets and I explain how. Google’s request indexing feature is still not working but the question is for how long. Google posted a final status update for the indexing issues saying 99% are resolved but the edge cases will be resolved in a week or so. SEOs are still waiting for the next core update, it has almost been six-months. Googlers seem way more comfortable talking about E-A-T and YMYL/health pages. Google said some slow URLs can potentially impact other URLs that are not slow. Google said links in HTML that is commented out do not pass ranking weight. Google talked about rendering, indexing, SEO/developer relations, conferences and bitcoin scams in their recent podcast. Google said there is a “stupid high” limit on the number of links it can extract from a single page. Just because Google indexes a piece of content first, it does not mean it will consider it the original source. Google still does support, unofficially, the data-vocabulary.org format. Google Search Console sent out messages for Google Discover tips. Google Local and Maps is showing health and safety information on the front end now. Google is testing showing about this result with site age, security, paid information and more. Google has added new features for advertisers and searchers around shopping and price comparison. Google AdSense launched vignette ads on wider screens. And the Department of Justice sued Google for monopolistic practices, it should be an interesting lawsuit to say the least. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

