Google Ads, I Mean, AdWords Turns 20 Years Old

As I tweeted this morning, we have a special design theme up on this site for the 20th birthday of Google Ads - AdWords. Google Ads posted a #20stories20years tweet to celebrate the birthday and share some stories.

Happy Birthday Google Ads!

Here is my tweet with the design theme:

Today is the 20th birthday of the launch of Google Ads (formerly AdWords) - we have a special theme at https://t.co/05SyOtLMkv @seroundtable pic.twitter.com/Pt5uDKHEnE — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 23, 2020

Here are the Google Ads story tweets:

Happy birthday, Google Ads! 20 years ago, AdWords was first introduced to “make it easy for anyone—even those who have little or no online advertising experience” to promote their business online. 20 years later, your stories continue to inspire the industry! #20stories20years pic.twitter.com/c53vlEk1NP — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

Pierre opened a handbag factory after immigrating to America and passed his legacy on to his son, Alex. When retail sales began declining in 2015, @Pietro_NYC used Google Ads to market directly to consumers online and bounce back. Watch their story. ↓ https://t.co/Q3izuTkJgS — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

The Spirited Tattooing Coalition set out to create a safe, welcoming space for the trans and BIPOC communities. Their first hurdle? — Spreading the word. Growing their digital presence was the answer. ↓ https://t.co/DC2FNHEW0l — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

“From Hong Kong to Dallas, each player has their own unique gamer profile. Google’s automation helped us find a huge untapped audience we didn’t know existed.” In 2018, @Kabam looked beyond geography and demographics to find new gaming regulars. ↓ https://t.co/tyZMXDcRBQ — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

See how @ChucklingGoat has brought the health benefits of goat's milk and kefir to a broader audience. “Google Ads is our gateway to the wider world.” ↓ https://t.co/ll2NLJ6S7X — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

“There are a lot of people who really care passionately about sustainability, about made in USA products. It’s so important that we reach these people” See how @Okabashi is keeping shoe manufacturing in America to create more jobs. ↓ https://t.co/cdm4YqHAMQ — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

“Reaching customers all across the globe is no easy task, but we’ve used digital tools to find customers from South Dakota to South Korea." See how @StriderBikes is driving over half of their revenue from international sales. ↓ https://t.co/S5AUWFT15Q — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

@MSGiftCompany travels the backroads of Mississippi to curate the best locally-made goods. And by selling their products online, they can “offer to the rest of the world hidden treasures that can be found nowhere else.” Read their story. ↓ https://t.co/ZYdbJokD8l — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

“We are many threads of one single fabric.” After closing 9 physical stores, see how @Progettoquid saved jobs during COVID-19 by pivoting production to masks and boosting sales with Google Ads. ↓ https://t.co/1nVBMkSeyA — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

“We knew we had a commitment to our team, to our team’s families, all the essential workers that we support...” Earlier this year, @Ariat doubled down on a full-funnel digital strategy to drive brand interest through to online sales. ↓ https://t.co/86eC7j3V9c — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

Amidst the pandemic, see how @aylabeauty shifted their business 100% online—helping their global network of partners and capturing rising consumer interest in wellness products. ↓ https://t.co/VIS7bcRaRf — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

Here’s to 20 more years of helping businesses grow and reaching new customers online. #20stories20years — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Google Ads!

Forum discussion at Twitter.