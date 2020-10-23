Google Ads, I Mean, AdWords Turns 20 Years Old

Oct 23, 2020 • 9:10 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
As I tweeted this morning, we have a special design theme up on this site for the 20th birthday of Google Ads - AdWords. Google Ads posted a #20stories20years tweet to celebrate the birthday and share some stories.

Happy Birthday Google Ads!

Here is my tweet with the design theme:

Here are the Google Ads story tweets:

